China reiterates stance, calls for proper, peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

BEIJING, Mar 17 (APP):China Tuesday reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Security council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

“China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” according to a joint statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry at the conclusion of the two-day visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China.

Both sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues, the statement said.

The Chinese side underscored that it was paying close attention to the current situation and reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The two countries maintained that the new phase of high-quality development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would promote industrialization and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Both sides stressed that the economic and social impact of CPEC on the region will be substantial and beneficial and hoped that the international community will support such efforts that underpin economic development.

Pakistan underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a signature project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was transformational. A CPEC Authority was established to oversee the expeditious implementation of CPEC projects.

Both sides hoped that the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC, to be held soon, will further contribute to making CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. China recognized measures taken by Pakistan to combat terrorism financing and appreciated the resolve with which Pakistan implemented the Action Plan of FATF.

The two countries expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation at multilateral fora and resolved to deepen strategic coordination, consultation and communication.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and support for multilateralism and win-win cooperation.

Both Pakistan and China welcomed the signing of the Peace Agreement between the U.S. and Taliban and hoped that the intra-Afghan negotiations would be the next logical step.

The two sides agreed that all Afghan parties must seize this historic opportunity and work together constructively to secure durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two sides further emphasized the need for the international community to help establish peace as well as extend support for post-conflict reconstruction and economic development in Afghanistan.

Pakistan underscored the need to assist the Afghan government in creating an enabling environment and instituting “pull” factors to enable the Afghan refugees to return to their homeland with dignity and honour.

Both sides maintained that they will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with its neighbors.

The statement further said that given the depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties and the finest traditions of both countries to always stand by each other particularly in challenging times, President Dr. Arif Alvi’s first visit to Beijing was a singular expression of Pakistan’s solidarity with its “iron brother.” The visit was undertaken at a time while China was engaged in a massive national struggle to contain the Covid-19.

President Dr. Alvi praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling the virus, and was confident that the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi Jinping will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Covid-19.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also appreciated China’s keen resolve to look after Pakistan’s nationals during this difficult time.

The Chinese leadership had assured that it was taking the best possible measures to ensure the safety, health and well-being of Pakistani nationals, including the students.

President Xi thanked President Alvi for visiting China at a critical time and expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s gesture of support and solidarity.

The Chinese leadership stressed that since the outbreak, the Chinese Communist Party and government have given top priority to people’s life and health.

On the basis of nation-wide mobilization, China adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures in little time to contain the virus. Chinese side emphasized that China has made major progress in prevention and control of the virus and will win “People’s War” against Covid-19.

Both China and Pakistan underlined that Covid-19 is a common challenge for humanity and all countries should unite and cooperate to overcome this challenge together.

President Alvi spoke highly of China’s major progress in battling the epidemic, and acknowledged that China’s efforts have won time and set a model for the rest of the world to combat the epidemic, and have made contribution to safeguarding global public health security.

Leaders of the two countries took the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The exchange was marked by the exceptional warmth, convergence of views, and strategic trust that characterize the China-Pakistan “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

Stressing that the close and strategic ties, and deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and contributed to peace, stability and development in the region, the two sides underscored that the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China remains unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continues to move from strength to strength.

The two sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership aimed at building a Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Both sides reaffirmed their support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests. The Chinese side reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security.

The Pakistan side reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China Policy and underscored that affairs related to Hong Kong and Taiwan were China’s internal affairs.

The Pakistan side underlined that due to the developmental measures undertaken by Government of China, Xinjiang was on the path to overall social stability and economic development.

During the visit, President Dr. Arif Alvi and President Xi Jinping witnessed signing of various Agreements/MoUs.

President Dr. Arif Alvi thanked the leadership and people of China for their gracious hospitality and invited the Chinese leadership to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time. Both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and mutual contacts.