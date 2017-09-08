China reiterates continuing support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

BEIJING, Sep 8 (APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday reiterated Beijing’s continuing and firm support for Pakistan fight against menace of terrorism and said both the countries are making joint efforts for peace in the region.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif here at State Guest House, he said that China recognizes Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and fully supports its iron brother in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese foreign Minister said that Sino-Pakistan all-weather relationship is strong and unbreakable and added that Beijing will continue to play its role for the progress and development of Pakistan.

Terming Pakistan an important country in the fight against global terrorism, he acknowledged unprecedented sacrifices rendered by Pakistan during the war against terrorism.

Wang Yi also asked the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism.

About Afghanistan, he said peace and stability in that country is in the interests of both China and Pakistan, adding, “China wants improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan”.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif thanked his Chinese counterpart for acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices and providing an unflinching support to Pakistan in its war against terrorism.

He also thanked China for its support and affirmed Pakistan’s support for the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of One Belt One Road Initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China and Pakistan enjoy friendly relations based on history, mutual trust, equality, harmony, non-interference and common agenda of socioeconomic development, he added.

Pakistan, he said, deeply values China’s support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity and asserted Pakistan’s support for One China policy and China’s interests in Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and South China Sea.

The foreign minister said there is no military solution to Afghan problem and peace and stability could be brought in that country through a political solution.

He informed that Pakistan has been making efforts to improve relations with Afghanistan and said before coming to Beijing, he had a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart.

Khawaja Asif said this is the first high-level contact between the two neighbors after announcement of US President Donald Trump’s revised policy towards Afghanistan.

He also vowed to provide full security to the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC) adding, strict action would be taken against any threat to the project.

Upon his arrival at the State Guest House, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and his delegation was welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Both the leaders held productive discussions with broad consensus on bilateral relations as well as the regional and global situation in the backdrop of emerging challenges.

Wang Yi thanked Khawaja Asif for his visit and reaffirmed China’s continuing and firm support to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative friendship with Pakistan.

He said that China acknowledges Pakistan’s contributions and great sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism and said the international community should fully recognize these efforts.

He also reiterated Chinese commitment and support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif highlighted importance of Pakistan-China friendship as well as strategic partnership and economic relations and reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process is the only way forward.

He however pointed out that Pakistan’s security concerns must be addressed and Pakistan sacrifices must be acknowledged.

National Security Advisor, Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua, Pakistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Masood Khalid and senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.

Earlier, high level officials of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Khawaja Muhammad Asif as he arrived at the airport.