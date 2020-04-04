China Red Cross Society provides RMB 4.56 million medical supplies to Pakistan

BEIJING, Apr 4 (APP):A batch of anti-epidemic material and other medical supplies worth RMB 4.56 million mobilized by the Red Cross Society of China to help Pakistan fight the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic were flown from Beijing to Pakistan.

After receiving a medical aid request from the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the Red Cross Society of China mobilized social forces to raise funds and medical supplies, and purchased materials urgently needed in Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on Saturday.

Approximately 2.4 tons of medical supplies include 2,000 surgical hoods donated by Tuoren Medical Devices Co., Ltd., 10,000 nucleic acid testing kits from Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and 200,000 KN95 masks purchased with RMB 3 million donated by the Red Cross Society of China Inner Mongolia Branch.

Arranged by the Red Cross Society of China, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) has launched the international humanitarian assistance fund to fight the epidemic, and mobilized social forces to raise funds and materials for coronavirus prevention and control to help the countries severely affected by COVID-19.

Up until now, the CRCF has received humanitarian aid donated by a number of enterprises such as Yocon biotechnology Co.,Ltd., and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co.,Ltd., and donations from various organizations and people from all walks of life. The first batch of anti-epidemic materials have been sent to Italy, Iran and Iraq.

Meanwhile, Inner Mongolia Red Cross donated RMB 3 million of prevention and control materials to Pakistan. The Chinese Red Cross with this RMB 3 million emergency procured 200,000 KN95 masks, with a view to Pakistan to tide over the difficulties.