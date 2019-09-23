China reaffirms support on Kashmir; safeguarding Pakistan’s interests

NEW YORK, Sep 24 (APP):Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he reaffirmed Chinese support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, and for safeguarding and promoting its core interests.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly Session here, the prime minister underscored that the time-tested all weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries was a factor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He expressed satisfaction that the bilateral relationship continued to grow from strength to strength as it was anchored in mutual respect and common understanding on a range of regional and international issues.

He stated that Pakistan attached high priority to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reiterated the resolve to complete the ongoing projects under the CPEC, which contributed substantially to Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

Highlighting the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said the lockdown of millions of Kashmiris, the escalation in human rights violations and the continued communications blackout had created a dire humanitarian crisis in the IOJ&K.

He reiterated that the illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 by India were aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of IOJ&K and were in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the urgency to immediately lift curfew in the territory to alleviate ongoing suffering of the Kashmiris under occupation.

The state councilor reiterated commitment of the Chinese leadership to support Pakistan on all issues of its core national interest.

He highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for a peaceful region.

Wang Yi reiterated the resolve of Chinese leadership to work with Pakistan’s leadership to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations in all areas of cooperation and build a community of shared future.

He underscored that successful implementation of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) and CPEC would contribute to economic stability and development in Pakistan and region.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed regional security and agreed to continue to closely consult and coordinate for the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

It was Chinese state councilor’s second interaction with the prime minister in a month.