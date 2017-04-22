China partner in development, prosperity of Pakistan: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that China is a great partner in the

process of development and prosperity of Pakistan through

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC).

He expressed these views while talking to a member of the

Central Committee of Communist Party of China and Party

Secretary of Jiang Xi Province, Lu XinShe in a meeting held

here on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed matters pertaining to

promotion in economic and trade cooperation between Punjab and

Chinese province Jiang Xi as well as promotion of connections

between Chinese Communist party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that a new era of economic

relations between Pakistan and China has started in the tenure

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said China achieved several goals of development under

the leadership of the Communist Party and converted China into a

role model of development for the world.

The Punjab CM assured the Chinese delegation that the

Punjab government would take prompt steps for promotion of

relations between the Chinese province Jiang Xi and Punjab

province.

He said it is time to promote economical relations and

stressed cooperation in other sectors besides CPEC.

Shehbaz said that increasing cooperation between the PML-N

and the Communist Party of China reflects close connections

between the leaderships of both parties.

On the occasion, Lu XinShe said Punjab has speedily

achieved a number of milestones under the leadership of Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Shehbaz is a visionary leader and his leadership

qualities are well appreciated in China.

He said that speedy steps would be taken for promotion of

relation between the both provinces.

Chinese Consulate General for Lahore Long Ding Bin,

members of Chinese delegation, Punjab provincial ministers

Sher Ali Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, MNA

Pervaiz Malik, Advisor Umer Saif, PMLN leader Khawaja Ahmad

Hassan and senior official were present in the meeting.