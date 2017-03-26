China, Pakistan to reap ‘early harvest’ in economic corridor: Li Xiaopeng

BEIJING (China) March 26 (APP): China’s Transport Minister, Li

Xiaopeng has said that an “early harvest” is expected for projects

involving transportation, infrastructure and energy in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“These projects not only form the strategic framework for bilateral

cooperation, but also enhance regional interactivity thus serving as an example for the Belt and Road international cooperation,” Li said while speaking at ceremony held to mark Pakistan’s Day.

While warmly congratulating leadership and people of Pakistan on the

Pakistan Day, Li Xiaopeng said, as close and deep rooted friend of

Pakistan and its people, China was very happy to witness economic

progress and development in Pakistan.

He said, China has been maintaining its exemplary relations with

Pakistan since its independence.

In recent years, the way Pakistan and its people showed their firm

resolve and commitment against extremism and terrorism and rendered sacrifices were appreciable.

“The exemplary and longstanding friendship between China and Pakistan

and the cooperation for economic development and common prosperity was a model for other nations,” he added.

Li said, Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to

Pakistan in 2015 signed several agreements and translated China-Pakistan

all weather friendship and strategic relations into economic cooperation

and partnership.

He said, China would continue to give priority to China-Pakistan

relations and work together with Pakistan to further enhance and cement existing bonds.

The Chinese Minister said, the economic cooperation between both

brotherly countries was not only for mutual benefit but it would bring prosperity in the entire region as this initiative was meant for shared prosperity and common development.