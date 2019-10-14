China-Pakistan ties weather global storm: Global Times

BEIJING, Oct 14 (APP):The pace of shifting global alliances is baffling even the most avid international relations observers. Big powers are abandoning their allies and developing

countries are leaving their neighbors behind to partner with distant nations.

But one relationship has transcended generations. As the People’s Republic of China celebrated the 70th anniversary of its founding, Pakistan has been at its side during all highs and lows. The South Asian nation has been one of China’s closest partners in the region, popularly known among its people as the “iron brother,” according to an article published by China’s prestigious English language newspaper, Global Times on Monday.