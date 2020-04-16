China, Pakistan medics hold video conference to tackle COVID-19

BEIJING, April 16 (APP):The healthcare professionals from China’s Jiangsu Province Hospital held a video conference with medical staff of Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

According to Zhao Jun, the Director of Jiangsu Province Hospital, Chinese medical experts on emergency management, infectious diseases and gastroenterology shared their experience with their Pakistani counterparts on topics of “Screening, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients”, “Public health management of healthcare personnel” and “Practice of endoscopy during COVID-19 pandemic”, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

Zhao Jun further mentioned that medical staff of Jiangsu Province Hospital acquired new experience during the battle against COVID-19, therefore they wish to help their iron-clad Pakistani friends to tackle the pandemic and save lives.

On top of knowledge sharing, medics from both the countries completed a remote consultation of a critically ill COVID-19 patient in Lady Reading Hospital.

Prof. Huang Mao, head of the Chinese government’s anti-epidemic medical team to Venezuela, and Prof. Li Jun, director of Jiangsu Province Hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases also gave answers to questions raised by medics in Lady Reading Hospital on prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 during conference.

“With the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide, we are receiving more and more remote consultation invitations from overseas hospitals, which we take very seriously,” Zhao Jun noted, “We will help more overseas medical institutions via remote consultation platform by sharing experience, so as to combat the epidemic jointly.”