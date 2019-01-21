China-Pakistan joint working group discusses matters relating to CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The sixth meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on safety and security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held here on Monday and discussed all matters relating to security of the mega projects.

The meeting was co-chaired by Director General of the Department of External Security Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Liu Shaobin and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan Farah Hamid Khan, said a news release.