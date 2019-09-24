China, Pakistan friendship unbreakable; both enjoy frequent high level exchanges: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Sep 24 (APP):China Tuesday said its friendship with Pakistan was unbreakable and now both

countries enjoyed frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation as well as close coordination in regional and international affairs.

“Our friendship is unbreakable. Now, we enjoy frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutual beneficial cooperation as well as close coordination in regional and international affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing, while commenting on the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session in New York.