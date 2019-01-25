China-Pakistan Fraternity Emergency Care Center Gwadar receives 2,302 patients by December last

BEIJING, Jan 25 (APP)::The China-Pakistan Fraternity Emergency Care Center in Gwadar has received 2,302 Chinese and Pakistani patients by the end of December last year.

The center established under the Belt and Road Fraternity Fund by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation in February 2017 has also conducted 260 medical examinations for elementary students from a school built in Gwadar by China and the Gwadar Port Authority, People’s Daily Online reported.