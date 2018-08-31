China-Pakistan armed forces joint exercises help maintain regional peace, stability: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 31 (APP):The Chinese defence ministry’s spokesperson has said that the joint exercises of Chinese and Pakistan armed forces, training and competitions helped improve the ability to deal with multiple security threats and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

“Indeed, as you mentioned, China and many other countries have carried out joint exercises, training

and competitions, which surely included the friendly Pakistani armed forces,” Senior Colonel Wu Qian

said while responding to a question during a briefing held here.

He said these joint exercises, training and competition help the militaries of the participating countries

to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust, improve the ability to deal with multiple security threats

and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.