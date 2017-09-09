China, Pakistan air forces joint training exercise continues

BEIJING, Sept 9 (APP): Pakistan Air Force has dispatched JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft to join China and Pakistan air forces joint training exercise ‘Shaheen VI’ which will continue until September 27.

Chinese J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops are taking part in the exercise, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, adding the Chinese navy’s aviation troops also participated in the training.

The air forces of China and Pakistan began joint training exercises in China on Thursday.

To build a world-class air force, we need to learn from foreign armies and improve our capability to complete multiple tasks,” said the spokesperson, adding the Chinese air force will increase international exchanges and sharpen its combat effectiveness.

The “Shaheen” joint training was launched by the Chinese and Pakistani air forces in March 2011.