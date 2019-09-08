China opposes any unilateral action to complicate situation: Wang

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday reiterated China’s support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity and said that china had opposed any unilateral steps which complicated the situation.

In a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan and felicitated him on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

He reiterated that China was Pakistan’s closest friend, staunch partner and iron brother.

President Arif Alvi briefed Foreign Minister Wang Yi on India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, which were aimed at changing the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as its demographic structure and identity.