China opposes any unilateral action escalating Palestine-Israel tension

BEIJING, Sep 16 (APP):China opposed any unilateral action that may lead to escalate the Palestine-Israel tension, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Monday said.

“China opposes to unilateral action that may lead to escalation of Palestine-Israel tensions,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcement to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins the forthcoming election.

“We call on Israeli side to be prudent and avoid action that may aggravate the situation and instead hope it will safeguard the foundation for Middle East peace process,” she added.

Netanyahu said last week that he would annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank right after Israel’s Sept 17 election, if he wins re-election.