China offers condolence over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The Embassy of China in Pakistan Friday condoled over the loss of lives in the tragic train accident that took place near Sheikhupura.

“The Embassy is saddened at the tragic train accident in Punjab today that caused loss of lives. Our condolences and sympathies go to the victims and their families and we wish a quick recovery of the injured,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

At least 20 people died when the Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a coaster near Sheikhupura earlier in the day.

The deceased mainly included Sikh pilgrims who were travelling home from Nankana Sahib.