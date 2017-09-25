China-Nigeria ties reach new height in recent years: envoy

LAGOS, Sept 25 (APP/Xinhua): China-Nigeria bilateral relations have

reached a new height in recent years through cooperation in multiple areas,

said Chao Xiaoliang, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub.

Addressing a reception here marking the 68th anniversary of the

founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1, Chao spoke highly of the development of the relations between China and Nigeria, saying that the countries have a potential to boost their cooperation in various fields.

“With the joint efforts of the two countries, recent years have

witnessed tangible progress in China-Nigeria relations,” he said, noting that their strategic partnership enjoyed comprehensive and rapid development.

For his part, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House

of Assembly, applauded the achievements China has made in its successful

development policy, saying that Nigeria is willing to learn from China’s

experience and deepen bilateral dialogue between the two countries.

Also, Anofi Olarenwaju Elegushi, the acting commissioner for Transport

in Lagos State, said China and Nigeria have much in common as their peoples are hard-working and patriotic and the two countries have good prospects for a new heightened level of cooperation.

He believes that Lagos as the economic hub of Nigeria will benefit

tremendously from improved relations between Nigeria and China.

In the first five months of 2017, bilateral trade volume reached 5.46

billion U.S. dollars, increasing 32.8 percent over the same period in 2016,

according to official statistics released at the reception.