China lauds Pakistan’s firm support in fighting terrorism

BEIJING, June 16 (APP): Hailing the traditional all-weather friendship

between China and Pakistan, China’s top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng said China appreciates the Pakistani government and military’s firm support for China in fighting terrorism.

During his meeting with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat here, he called on both sides to enhance military-to-military cooperation so as to safeguard the security of both the countries as well as regional peace and stability, Chinese media reported here on Friday.

Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political

Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also called for implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries to promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and forge a community of shared future.

Gen.Zubair said Pakistan would like to increase cooperation between the

two militaries and provide security for the construction of the economic corridor.

Meanwhile, Member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) Gen. Fang Fenghui said that the bilateral military relations between China and Pakistan have maintained a healthy and stable development momentum, as evidenced by the in-depth and pragmatic cooperation in the areas of high-level contacts, joint training, weapons and equipment, anti-terrorism operations.

Speaking at the 12th China-Pakistan Defense and Security Consultation

held here, he stressed that the Chinese side will unswervingly practice the important consensus reached by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, deepen the cooperation between the two militaries and work together with Pakistani military to jointly safeguard the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese military will promote the development of the Quadrilateral

Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism in Counter Terrorism by

Afghanistan-China-Pakistan-Tajikistan Armed Forces (Four-nation counter-terror Mechanism), elevate the level of cooperation between the two militaries and jointly maintain the security and stable development of the region, Fang added.

During the Defense and Security Consultation, General Fang and General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), conducted in-depth exchange of views on international and regional security situations and bilateral military relations. The consultation achieved positive results.