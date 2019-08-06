China is seriously concerned about current situation in Kashmir: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 6 (APP):Expressing serious concern about the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday asked the parties concerned to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate the tension.

“China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Jammu Kashmir,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in her remarks after Indian government’s announced the abolition of the special status of Indian held Kashmir.

While reiterating the Chinese side policy on Kashmir, she said, “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent.