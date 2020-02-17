China is Pakistan’s trusted friend: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday said China was Pakistan’s time tested and trusted friend and the friendship between the two countries would further flourish.

Responding to an adjournment motion of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, the minister responded that Pakistan was a sovereign country accredited again by the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres to his Pakistan’s visit.

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy was very clear that the motherland would not be allowed to be used against any other sovereign country.

The minister further said the executive summary of International Monitory Fund (IMF) categorically said that Pakistan’s economic growth continued to be strong as a result of the government’s comprehensive economic policy.

“IMF acknowledged Pakistan’s economic policy and did not even suggested a slight change,” said the minster.

He said the previous government had left an economic loss of Rs.1300 billion which the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was trying hard to manage by reducing the loss of postal services, Railways, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other sick entities.

Earlier, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi urged the government to brief the house about the dialogue with the IMF.

He said the projects under the umbrella of “China Pakistan Economic Corridor “ (CPEC) were lifeline of Pakistan’s economy as the China brought huge investment of

US$ 46 billion at a time when the whole world backed off from Pakistan due to law and order situation.

Senator Nauman Wazir appreciated the adjournment motion from the opposition, however said some of the loans with China were poorly negotiated during the previous government.

He said most of the considerations of IMF were in favor of Pakistan, therefore out rightly rejecting IMF was not a right act.