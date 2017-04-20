China, Iran to sign contract to redesign Arak heavy water reactor

BEIJING April 20 (APP): China and Iran have reached initial agreement on

the commercial contract to redesign Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor.

“Chinese and Iranian companies initialed their first

commercial contract on the renovation of the Arak heavy-water

reactor in Beijing the other day, thanks to the efforts made by

the two sides, which will be signed formally in Vienna on

April 23,” spokesman Lu Kang responding to a question during a daily news briefing here said.

The spokesman said the renovation of the Arak heavy-water reactor

is the core of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on

the Iranian nuclear issue.

The working group, established by the P5+1 on the Iranian

nuclear issue and co-chaired by China and the US, is in charge of cooperating with Iran to implement renovation projects, he added.

Since the JCPOA went into force, renovation projects have been put

on a right track of steady development, due to the relentless efforts

of all parties.

Lu Kang said, the signing of the agreement will

create favorable conditions for the start-up of renovation work

in real sense.

China will continue working with relevant parties for

follow-up matters in accordance with the JCPOA and the consensus

reached by all, he added.

He said China always firmly supports the JCPOA,

adding, with the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA to

be held in Vienna on April 25 by the P5+1 and Iran, the

successful signing of the agreement between China and Iran

will create positive impetus for the meeting.

He hoped that all parties can be steadfast in their

political resolves, properly deal with disputes, jointly

safeguard and implement the JCPOA, and contribute to

preserving the international nuclear non-proliferation

regime and peace and stability in the Middle East.