China, Iran to sign contract to redesign Arak heavy water reactor

BEIJING April 20 (APP): China and Iran have reached initial agreement on
the commercial contract to redesign Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor.
“Chinese and Iranian companies initialed their first
commercial contract on the renovation of the Arak heavy-water
reactor in Beijing the other day, thanks to the efforts made by
the two sides, which will be signed formally in Vienna on
April 23,” spokesman Lu Kang responding to a question during a daily news briefing here said.
The spokesman said the renovation of the Arak heavy-water reactor
is the core of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on
the Iranian nuclear issue.
The working group, established by the P5+1 on the Iranian
nuclear issue and co-chaired by China and the US, is in charge of cooperating with Iran to implement renovation projects, he added.
Since the JCPOA went into force, renovation projects have been put
on a right track of steady development, due to the relentless efforts
of all parties.
Lu Kang said, the signing of the agreement will
create favorable conditions for the start-up of renovation work
in real sense.
China will continue working with relevant parties for
follow-up matters in accordance with the JCPOA and the consensus
reached by all, he added.
He said China always firmly supports the JCPOA,
adding, with the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA to
be held in Vienna on April 25 by the P5+1 and Iran, the
successful signing of the agreement between China and Iran
will create positive impetus for the meeting.
He hoped that all parties can be steadfast in their
political resolves, properly deal with disputes, jointly
safeguard and implement the JCPOA, and contribute to
preserving the international nuclear non-proliferation
regime and peace and stability in the Middle East.
