China, India taking actions to ease situation along border: Hua Chunying

BEIJING, June 10 (APP):China and India are taking actions to ease situation along border after the diplomatic and military channels of two countries reached a positive consensus, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said here on Wednesday.

“Recently the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border, reached positive consensus and the two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the border,” she said during her regular briefing when asked to confirm the reports that Chinese and Indian border troops were disengaging and moving back from their previous locations in Eastern Ladakh.

China-India border tensions flared up after India recently illegally constructed defence facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region.

This dispute which has seen thousands of troops sent to both sides of the disputed border.

Earlier, India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China strongly condemned the move, raising it at international forums including the U.N. Security Council.

However, a meeting between Chinese delegation led by Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region and Indian delegation led Lt Gen Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps was held in Chusul-Moldo region on June 6.

The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed early this week that talks had resulted in positive agreements between the two sides.

The China-India border dispute covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control. They fought a war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh. The two sides have been trying since the early 1990s to settle their dispute without success.

China claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory under New Delhi’s control.