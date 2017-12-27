China hopes Pakistan, India to jointly work for peace, stability in South Asia

BEIJING, Dec 27 (APP):China Wednesday hoped that Pakistan and India would continue to make efforts to handle outstanding issues through dialogue and consultation and work together to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.

“As a common neighbor and friend of Pakistan and India, China hopes that Pakistan and India will continue to calmly and properly handle relevant issues through dialogue and consultation and work together to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying said while responding to a question regarding the ceasefire violations committed by India on the Line of Control (LoC), during her regular briefing held here.

When her attention was drawn towards Pakistan’s demand to India for allowing United Nations Military Observers for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council (UNSC), she said, “We have noticed the report.”

India is not extending support to the UN observer group, which has the mandate to monitor the ceasefire violations at the LoC and Working Boundary in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.