China hopes India, Pakistan can jointly safeguard regional peace, stability

BEIJING, Sept 22 (APP): China Friday hoped that India and Pakistan could

properly handle the longstanding Kashmir issue by enhancing dialogue and communication.

“Kashmir issue is a left over issue of the history. China hopes that

India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle the relevant issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said while responding to a question asked by APP regarding the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir’s reaffirmation of solidarity with Kashmiri people.

When his attention was drawn on report regarding a meeting of OIC

Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir which met on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York during which all its members reaffirmed their support to the Kashmiri people and urged the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolution on Kashmir, he said, China has noted the relevant report.

Lu Kang said, China’s position on Kashmir issue is clear cut.

The spokesperson said both India and Pakistan would jointly safeguard

regional peace and stability.

In his statement during the Contact Group meeting, expressing deep

concern over the grave situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC Secretary General had called for an immediate cessation of Indian oppression and atrocities and urged the government of India for peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UNSC resolutions.