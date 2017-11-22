China home to over 200,000 journalists

BEIJING, Nov 22 (APP):There are some 228,327 professional journalists in China currently, according to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

The latest report says that 134,250 journalists are working for television, radio and film production; whilst only 1,151 serve news websites. The rest are employed by newspapers, magazines and news agencies.

In terms of gender, the proportion of male journalists (51.77 percent) is marginally higher than their female counterparts.

Meanwhile, analysis indicates that the pillar of the industry is found in the group aged from 30-50, which accounts for 72 percent of the total.