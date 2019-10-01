China holds biggest military parade in Tian’anmen Square on National Day

BEIJING, Oct, 01(APP):China Tuesday held a military parade, the biggest in recent years as centerpiece of the 70th National Day celebrations, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The grand ceremony began with a 70-gun salute at Tian’anmen Square. As the guns were fired, soldiers escorted the national flag from the Monument of the People’s Heroes to the flagpole in Tian’anmen Square.

They marched 70 steps representing the 70 years since the founding of the New China in 1949 and took another 98 steps to symbolize the 98 years since the founding of the Communist Party of China in 1921. The national flag was then raised in the monumental square.