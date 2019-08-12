China highly concerned over Kashmir situation, escalating Indo-Pak conflict: Wang Yi

BEIJING, Aug 12 (APP):China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday said China was highly concerned over the current situation in Kashmir and escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

During a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to China, Wang Yi said following the current situation in Kashmir and India-Pakistan conflict closely, China opposed any unilateral action that complicated the situation.

“New Delhi’s move to end the constitutional status of Jammu Kashmir will change the status quo of the disputed area and result in a tense situation in the region,” he added.

Wang Yi hoped that India and Pakistan would resolve disputes in a peaceful manner and jointly safeguard the overall situation of regional peace and stability.