China helps Pak in every difficult situation: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, Apr 12 (APP):Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Sunday said that the brotherly country of China has always helped Pakistan in every difficult situation and that is why people of both countries had an everlasting bonds of friendship besides deep-rooted and time tested relations.

He was talking to media persons after distributing food ration and masks on behalf of the Chinese Government among the poor people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese Embassy at Islamabad have dispatched 100,000 flour bags and over 10,000 masks for needy people.

The Adviser distributed these goods among a large number of people on this occasion.

He thanked the Chinese Ambassador at Pakistan and Government of China for their extended help to people of Pakistan in the need of hour.

Wazir said that he was very please to see that China Embassy has dispatched substantial quantity of assistance goods for poor people in Peshawar and others districts of KP.

Wazir said that he expressed resolve that this difficult time would soon come to an end and Pakistanis would return back to normal situation with more strength and determination.

He also appreciated organizers for maintaining high level of discipline and social distancing during distribution of ration among poor people.