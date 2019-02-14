China Geological survey research ship visits Karachi for Hydrocarbon research, geological mapping

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):China Geological Survey Research Ship (CGS) “Hai Yang Di Zhi Shi Hao” visited Pakistan for Hydrocarbon research and geological mapping under the auspices of Pakistan Navy.
CGS Research Ship undertook this expedition from Dec 18 to Feb 19, a press release of ISPR-Navy said here on Thursday.
