China Foundation for Peace, Development donates surgical masks to help fight Covid-19

BEIJING, May 1 (APP):China Foundation for Peace and Development has made a generous donation of 300,000 surgical masks to support the health authorities of Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi received the donation at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

These masks will be delivered to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with other medical supplies to be transported to Islamabad by next PIA’s special cargo flight.