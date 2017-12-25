China firmly supports just cause of Palestinian people to restore legitimate national rights

BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP):China Monday firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state of full sovereignty with East Jerusalem as its capital along the 1967 border.

“China believes that only when a Palestinian state is established in real sense can Israel achieve enduring security, and only when the Palestinian-Israeli issue is settled in a comprehensive manner can the situation in the Middle East be fundamentally alleviated,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing.

“We maintain that the status of Jerusalem shall be resolved through negotiations on the final status of the city in accordance with the basic consensus reached by the international community over the years,” she added.

Hua Chunying said days ago, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution, affirming that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the status of Jerusalem were null and void, and the international community would act in line with the UN resolutions and the international consensus.

“China maintains that the principles of historical diversity, justice and fairness, international consensus and peaceful co-existence shall be upheld so as to arrive at a solution through the final status negotiations that conforms with relevant UN resolutions and takes into account the interests of all parties,” she added.

She asked the Palestine and Israel to respect each other’s right to existence and more importantly, refrain from making any moves that may further worsen the situation.

The spokesperson said as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China had been actively promoting the Middle East peace process and peace talks to that end as a staunch supporter for peace.

“Guided by the four-point proposal raised by President Xi Jinping, China will continue to seek a comprehensive, fair and enduring solution to the Palestine-Israel issue at an early date and bring about peace in the Middle East,” she added.

Responding to a question about the symposium held for Palestine and Israeli peace advocates, she said, peace advocates, eight from each side, held thorough and in-depth discussions on the basis of seeking common ground while shelving differences in the shared pursuit of peace surrounding three topics, namely measures to be taken by leaders of both sides, roles to be played by civil societies of both sides, and contributions to be made by the international community.

Hua Chunying said a consensus document on promoting the settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict based on the two-state solution was reached, reaffirming the two-state solution as the only viable way in resolving the Palestine-Israel issue.

“We believe that the consensus reached at this symposium, reflective of the sensible voices of the two nations, pooled together commitments to peace and this symposium was very timely and consequential in face of the new changes in the Middle East,” she added.