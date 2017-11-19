China firmly supports construction of Pakistani nation, army: Li Zuocheng

BEIJING, Nov 19 (APP):In the face of complicated and volatile regional security situation, China is committed to forging a common

community of destiny for Pakistan and firmly supporting the construction of Pakistani nation and army.

These views were expressed by Member of the Chinese Central Military Commission and Chief of Staff of

the Joint Military Staff Office of Central Military Commission, Li Zuocheng during his meeting with Chief of

General Staff, Pakistan Army, Lt.Gen. Bilal Akbar here at Bayi Military Building here.

Li Zuocheng said that President Xi Jinping has elaborated on China’s advocacy and efforts to build a

community of human destiny in the report to the 19th Chinese National Congress.

He said that in accordance with the important consensus, reached between President Xi Jinping and

Pakistani leaders, the Chinese army will further communicate closely with Pakistan, deepen exchange

and cooperation in various fields such as training and equipment, jointly combat terrorism, safeguard

common interests and safeguard regional security and stability.

Lt Gen. Bilal Akbar said that the 19th Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has mapped

out a clear roadmap for China’s future development and prosperity.

He believed that under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, all major construction projects in China

will surely make new great achievements.

Pakistan is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with China, deepen pragmatic

cooperation in various fields and jointly cope with regional security challenges, he added.