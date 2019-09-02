China firmly support Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace, reconciliation process: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Sep 2 (APP):China believes that the Afghan issue should be resolved through political means and firmly supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said on Monday.

When asked to comments on reports that a US-Taliban agreement was imminent, spokesperson Geng Shuang during his routine briefing said, “We noted relevant reports.”

“We support relevant parties to the Afghan issue in strengthening dialogue to create conditions for the final settlement of the Afghan issue,” he added.