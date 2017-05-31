China expresses shock, condemns car bomb attack in Kabul

BEIJING, May 31 (APP): China Wednesday expressed shock and

condemned car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan causing loss of precious lives and injuries to the people.

Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying during her regular press briefing here said, “We express shock and condemn this attack and also express our sincere condolences to the injured, victims and their families.”

“We oppose any form of terrorism and are ready to work with Afghanistan and the international community to fight the terrorism,” she added.

When asked about any loss of lives or injuries to Chinese citizens, she

said, according to initial information, the Chinese embassy building was damaged partially yet all the members of the embassy were safe and sound.

“We have not so far received any report of the casualties of any Chinese organizations or Chinese citizens,” she added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese authorities were now investigating

and evaluating the relevant situation to strengthen the security and safeguarding its interests.