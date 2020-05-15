China expresses concerns over India’s ceasefire violations along LoC

BEIJING, May 15 (APP):China on Friday expressed concerns over Indian troops’ continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Occupied Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on Pakistani side.

“We note relevant reports with concern,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said while responding to question asked by APP that these violations could be a threat to the regional peace and security.

The spokesperson said that as a neighbor to both Pakistan and India, China always believed that peaceful coexistence served the fundamental interests of both countries and was the shared expectation of the international community.

He said that in particular, against the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan and India should shelve disputes and enhance communication and cooperation.

“We call on the parties concerned to exercise restraint and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability,” he added.

According to reports, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary had continuously been targeting civilian populations with artillery fire, heavy-caaliber mortars and automatic weapons at different sectors killing and injuring a number of innocent people in the area. In 2020, India has so far committed 989 ceasefire violations.

Indian side is also not allowing the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions to monitor ceasefire violations on LoC.