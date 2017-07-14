China cultural heritage week concludes

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): China Cultural Heritage week

concluded here on Friday organized by Embassy of China, China

Culture Center in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was titled Inheritance and Innovation

Exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The whole week offered opportunity for Pakistanis to enjoy

different kinds of Chinese artwork such as Jinzhou Modern Folk

Painting, Chinese Paper-Cutting, Bird-Worm Seal Script, Dough

Modeling as well as Ceramic Handicrafts. The week-long exhibitions

continued from July 7 to July 14.

In the concluding ceremony of China Cultural Heritage week,

China Cultural Centre has donated some of the precious art work to

the National Gallery of PNCA.

Some of the art work includes Chinese Calligraphy, a book: The

art of Chinese seal script, Chinese Shan Shui Painting, Color

ceramic bowl, Paper cuttings.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah was the chief guest in

the concluding the ceremony.

He highly appreciated the efforts made by the China Cultural

Centre in introducing Pakistan to Chinese art and culture.