China cultural heritage week concludes

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): China Cultural Heritage week
concluded here on Friday organized by Embassy of China, China
Culture Center in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of
the Arts (PNCA).
The exhibition was titled Inheritance and Innovation
Exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The whole week offered opportunity for Pakistanis to enjoy
different kinds of Chinese artwork such as Jinzhou Modern Folk
Painting, Chinese Paper-Cutting, Bird-Worm Seal Script, Dough
Modeling as well as Ceramic Handicrafts. The week-long exhibitions
continued from July 7 to July 14.
In the concluding ceremony of China Cultural Heritage week,
China Cultural Centre has donated some of the precious art work to
the National Gallery of PNCA.
Some of the art work includes Chinese Calligraphy, a book: The
art of Chinese seal script, Chinese Shan Shui Painting, Color
ceramic bowl, Paper cuttings.
Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah was the chief guest in
the concluding the ceremony.
He highly appreciated the efforts made by the China Cultural
Centre in introducing Pakistan to Chinese art and culture.
