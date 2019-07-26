China condoles with Tunisia over president’s death

BEIJING, Jul 26 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Friday expressed deep condolences over the death of Tunisian President Caid Essebsi who died at the age of 92 at a hospital in Tunis.

President Essebsi was a leader deeply loved by the Tunisian people. The Chinese side expressed deep condolences for his unfortunate death, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing here.

The spokesperson said that late Essebsi played an important role in the process of transformation and stable development of Tunisia and made positive contributions to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between China and Tunisia.