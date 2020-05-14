China condemns terrorist attacks against civilians in Afghanistan

BEIJING, May 14 (APP)::China has condemned a series of terrorist attacks against civilians that left dozens dead, including two children, and many injured in Afghanistan.

“We noted the relevant report. We condemned the terrorist attacks against civilians,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

Two newborn babies and 12 mothers and nurses were killed in a militant attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday morning.

Another 15 people, including a number of children, were injured in the attack by several gunmen. Meanwhile, in the east of the country, a bombing at a funeral killed at least 24 people.

The spokesperson said, “We mourn loss of lives and express our sincere condolences to the injured and bereaved families.”

He said the Chinese side would continue to supporting the Afghan government and people’s fight against terrorism to safeguard national stability and public safety and creating enabling conditions for the peace and reconciliation process in the country.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed it was behind the attack on a police commander’s funeral in Nangarhar, in the east of the country. Taliban have denied any involvement.