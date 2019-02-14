BEIJING, Feb 14 (APP):Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Zahedan and expressed condolences to the families of victims.
“China has taken note of relevant reports and condemned this incident,” she said during her regular briefing held here.
China condemns Iran terrorist attack
