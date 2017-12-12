China condemns explosion at passenger terminal in New York

BEIJING, Dec 12 (APP):China on Tuesday condemned the explosion at the passenger terminal near Times Square in Manhattan, New York causing injuries to many people.

“We condemn this incident and express our condolences to the injured,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Lu Kang

said during his regular press briefing held here.

Terming terrorism as the enemy of mankind, he said that China opposes terrorism in all its forms and advocates the international community to step up its cooperation in counter-terrorism.

Responding to a question regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria, he said, “We have noticed the statement made by President Putin.”

Lu Kang said that in the past two years, important progress has been made in fighting terrorism in Syria. All parties concerned including Russia have made tremendous efforts to this end.

“We hold that the international community should continue to coordinate and cooperate in resolutely fighting terrorism in all its forms and at the same time promote the process of political settlement in Syria under the auspices of the United Nations,” he added.