China committed to defend territorial sovereignty, international law: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 2 (APP): China is committed not only to defend its territorial sovereignty but also to safeguard the basic principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations and upholding justice and righteousness, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang Wednesday said.

He made these remarks while commenting on a document ‘The facts and China’s position concerning the Indian border troops’ crossing of the China-India boundary in the Sikkim sector into the Chinese territory released by China.

It aimed to lay out the truth of the illegal trespass of the

Indian border troops to the international community and give a full account of the position of the Chinese government, he added.

The spokesperson said on June 18, the Indian border troops illegally crossed the Sikkim Sector of the China-India boundary and entered into the Chinese territory. Now the Indian border troops were still illegally staying in the Chinese territory.

Since the outbreak of the incident, the Chinese side had made serious representations with the Indian side through diplomatic channels for multiple times to strongly condemn the illegal trespass by the Indian side and demanded the Indian side to abide by the historical boundary convention and immediately and unconditionally withdrew the trespassing Indian border troops back to the Indian side of the boundary, he added.

Geng Shuang said China had shown great restraint. However, instead of taking concrete actions to correct its wrongdoing, the Indian side invented all sorts of untenable excuses to justify the illegal trespass of its border troops.

The China-India boundary in the Sikkim Sector had already been delimited by the 1890 Convention between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet and it was a defined sector of the boundary that was recognized by both the Chinese and Indian governments, he said and added this is an undeniable fact.

India had violated the 1890 Convention and delimited

China-India boundary established therein and contravenes the basic principles of international law and the basic norms governing the international relations, he observed.

He said this not only severely violated China’s territorial sovereignty but also posed grave challenges to regional peace and stability and normal international order, which would not be tolerated by any sovereign state.

He said the Chinese side was convinced that the right could not be wronged and justice would prevail.