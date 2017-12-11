China commends safety measures for Chinese citizens, institutions in Pakistan

BEIJING, Dec 11 (APP):China on Monday commended Pakistan for attaching high importance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and taking necessary measures to ensure safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.

“We commend that Pakistan attaches high importance to this issue and has been taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing while responding to a question raised by APP about the security of CPEC and Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

He said that the CPEC is a major cooperation project for the two countries in the alignment of their development strategies.

The CPEC, a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has widespread support in the two countries, he added.

Lu Kang remarked that the CPEC will promote prosperity and stability of China, Pakistan and the countries in the region.

“We believe they will continue to do so to ensure smooth running of the CPEC construction,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has raised a strong force comprising 15,000 security personnel for the safety of Chinese citizens working on projects under the CPEC and the Chinese institutions across the country.