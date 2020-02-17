China commends Resolution by Pakistan National Assembly to support its fight against coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb 17 (APP)::China on Monday highly commended the National Assembly of Pakistan for expressing support and appreciating its efforts to battle and control pneumonia outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus.

“China highly commends Pakistan for passing the relevant resolution,” Chinese

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his online briefing while

commenting on a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan last week,

supporting the Chinese government in the battle against new coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution also appreciated China’s effective measures under the leadership

of President Xi Jinping to deal with the prevailing situation.

He said that China and Pakistan were close neighbors with a fine tradition of helping

each other and added the relevant resolution once again fully demonstrated how the

Chinese and Pakistani people had shared weal and woe, and once again proved that

China and Pakistan were a community with a shared future.

Geng Shuang remarked that both China and Pakistan stood together in times of

difficulty and offer mutual assistance to each other, adding “We are deeply grateful

for Pakistan’s trust and confidence.”

He said that the Chinese side was ready to strengthen cooperation with the international community including Pakistan to jointly tackle the epidemic and promote global public

health.

“We also stand ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan

in a highly responsible manner to safeguard the health and safety of the Pakistanis

in China,” he said.

According to latest data, over 70,600 confirmed cases were reported in China.

As many as 1,772 people have died in China while three abroad. Since the outbreak

of the epidemic, 10,844 patients have recovered and were discharged from

hospitals.

A pneumonia outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China’s

Hubei Province, in December last year. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a

novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.