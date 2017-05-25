China closely coordinating with Pakistan for safe recovery of Chinese citizens: Spokesman

BEIJING, May 25 (APP): While condemning all forms of kidnapping

activities, the Spokesman of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday said the Chinese government was maintaining close coordination with Pakistani authorities for the safe recovery of its two citizens kidnapped in the Balochistan province.

“We are maintaining close coordination with Pakistani side and

coordinating with them to take all necessary measures to rescue the kidnapped Chinese citizens while ensuring their safety,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here while responding to a question regarding kidnapping of two Chinese citizens who were teaching Chinese language in Pakistan.

He said the Chinese government attached high importance to security and safety of its citizens overseas, adding, “We condemn all forms of kidnapping activities and after this incident, the relevant departments of Chinese government, our embassy in Islamabad and our consul general in Karachi have activated emergency response.”

The spokesman said the Chinese government was also coordinating with Pakistani side to take further action to ensure safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan.

The Chinese government will work with Pakistani government to try their best and ensure an early and safe release of the Chinese citizens.

Responding to another question regarding issuance of a report by United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UN ESCAP) that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would add more tension between India and Pakistan, he said the Chinese side had said many times that CPEC was an economic initiative and it would not affect China’s position on Kashmir issue.

The Chinese government has been stressing that Kashmir was an issue left over from the history between India and Pakistan and the two countries should properly settle this issue through consultation and negotiation.

He said the ESCAP did not issue any specific report on the Belt and Road Initiative rather all parties spoke highly of the B&R Initiative’s role in promoting development of Asia and the Pacific.