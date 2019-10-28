China calls upon world community to jointly fight terrorism

BEIJING, Oct 28 (APP):China Monday called upon the international community to further strengthen cooperation and jointly fight terrorism.

“The Chinese side advocates that the international community should further strengthen cooperation and jointly fight terrorism,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US special forces in a weekend raid near the northeastern Syrian city of Idlib.

The spokesperson said terrorism is a common enemy of the international community and the Chinese side has always opposed terrorism in all its forms and has actively participated in the international fight against terrorism.

“The Chinese side believes that counter-terrorism should treat both the symptoms and the root causes and work hard to eliminate the breeding ground for terrorism,” he added.

US President Donald Trump, in a televised address from the White House on Sunday confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIL’s elusive leader, died during an overnight raid carried out by the US military in northwest Syria.