China calls on the US, Taliban to continue dialogue, create conditions for final settlement of Afghan issue

BEIJING, Sep 10 (APP):China Tuesday called on the US and Taliban to continue to push forward their negotiations and talks for results for the peace in Afghanistan and create conditions for the final settlement of Afghan issue.

“We call on the United States and the Taliban to continue to push forward negotiations and talk about results so that the seeds of peace can take root in Afghanistan and create conditions for the final settlement of the Afghan problem,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a briefing while commenting over suspension of talks between the US President Donald Trump and Taliban representatives.

About the recent announcement by the United States to cancel the meeting with the Taliban representatives, she pointed out that the United States and the Taliban had made important progress in negotiations for some time and reached a principled consensus on the peace agreement.

“Although there are various uncertainties in the current process of peace reconciliation in Afghanistan, the cessation of war and the achievement of peace are the unanimous aspirations of more than 30 million Afghan people and the common aspiration of the people of the region and the international community,” she added.

The spokesperson said that China firmly supported the broadly inclusive peace reconciliation process of “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” and supported the Afghan issue to strengthen dialogue.

Hua remarked that the foreign forces should be withdrawn in an orderly and responsible manner, which means that the relevant arrangements should be conducive to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Responding to the third tripartite dialogue among the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan held in Islamabad, she said that the tripartite foreign ministers’ dialogue was held in the context of a special international region.