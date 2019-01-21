BEIJING, Jan 21 (APP):Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Monday said that territorial and sovereign integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld. “China has consistently maintained that the territorial and sovereign integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question
regarding Israeli bombardment on Syrian air defense facilities last night.
China calls for upholding Syria’s territorial, sovereign integrity
