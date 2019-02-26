China calls for restraint after airspace violation by India

BEIJING, Feb 26 (APP)::A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Tuesday called for restraint from both India and Pakistan and said that a sound relationship and cooperation between the two nations served the interests of the international community as well as peace and stability in South Asia.

Reacting to India’s airspace violations along the Line of Control (LoC), he said :

“We have taken notice of the relevant reports. I want to say that India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia.

A sound relationship and cooperation between the two countries serve the interests of all countries and peace and stability in South Asia,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question in this regard.

He hoped that the two countries would exercise restraint and do more to improve their bilateral relations.

Responding to Monday’s telephonic talk between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said : “Yes indeed, both the foreign ministers held a telephonic call yesterday.”

During the conversation, Wang Yi listened carefully to his Pakistani counterpart’s notifications and proposals on the issue, he said.“

The Chinese foreign minister has reaffirmed that two sides need to advance their cooperation on counter-terrorism for peace and stability in the region,” he added.