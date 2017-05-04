China backs efforts to decreasing tensions in Syria

BEIJING (China) May 4 (APP): China Thursday supported efforts to

decreasing tensions in Syria, consolidating ceasefire and politically resolving the Syrian issue.

“As a principle, the Chinese side supports efforts conducive to lowering

tensions in Syria, consolidating ceasefire and cessation of violence there, and politically resolving the Syrian issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during regular press conference here.

He said the Chinese side also believed that Syria’s sovereignty and

territorial integrity must be upheld and respected.

Responding to a question about Korean Peninsula, he said China’s

position on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula was consistent and clear, and so was China’s position on developing good-neighborly and friendly relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

He said, for years, the Chinese side had been assessing and dealing with the relevant issue based on its own merits in an objective and impartial manner.

“We are unwaveringly committed to realizing denuclearization on the

Peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability of the Peninsula and resolving the issue through dialogue and consultation,” he added.

The spokesperson hoped that all the other parties concerned would also assume due responsibilities and contribute their due share to regional peace and stability and the common well-being of people in the region.

On hearing by the US Congressional Executive Commission on China over Hong Kong, he said the relevant hearing constituted a blatant interference in China’s internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs.

Geng Shuang said the Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and

firmly opposed to it.

“One country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy had been earnestly implemented since the return of Hong Kong 20 years ago. It was an undeniable fact for all those without prejudice, he added.

The spokespersons said the so-called commission was always biased

against China, adding, “Defying facts and driven by ulterior motives, the commission claimed at the so-called hearing that the practice of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong was eroded, and press freedom and judicial independence threatened.”

He said, Hong Kong was a special administrative region of China, and

Hong Kong affairs fell totally within China’s internal affairs.

“We are firmly opposed to any country’s interference in Hong Kong

affairs in any form. The attempts of some individuals in Hong Kong to collude with foreign forces in meddling with Hong Kong affairs will never succeed,” he concluded.