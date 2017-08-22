China asks world for recognizing Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror

BEIJING, Aug 22 (APP): China Tuesday asked the world to recognize

Pakistan’s great sacrifices and important role in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan was on the front line in the struggle against terrorism and

has made great sacrifices and important contributions in the fight,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said this while reacting to ‘the US president’s speech on Afghanistan’ during her regular press briefing here.

“We believe that the international community fully recognizes

Pakistan’s role in the war on terror,” she added.

She said China wanted to see Pakistan and the United States to carry out anti-terror cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, and work together for the security and stability in the region and world.

“We hope that the US policies will help promote the security,

stability and development of Afghanistan and the region,” Hua said.